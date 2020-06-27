In tsarist Russia in the late 19th century there was not much to do, so Kazimir Malevich studied five years at the School of Agriculture. He liked the field, the trade, the animals, the landscape. He liked it so much that in his spare time he would draw the endless plains, some reliefs in the background, the texture of the trees and portray the peasants.

One day, from reproductions, he got to know the work of Ivan Shishkin and Iliá Repin, two naturalist painters belonging to a group known as Los Ambulantes. When he understood that art had become more than just a hobby, he insisted on studying painting and, by the 1990s, managed to be admitted to the Kiev Academy.

At the beginning of his work he follows his instinct and seeks to represent nature as objectively as possible, but gradually he becomes more and more impressionistic. With the influences of Fauvism and Expressionism the transformation begins. When in the decade of the ten it takes forceful elements from cubism, there are no remnants of that initial objectivity. In 1912 he painted The knife sharpener, where he combines his already personal method with those of futurism.

And in 1915 he creates that religious icon for any modern artist, the absolute representation of color and form, of death and emptiness: Black square. This work marks the birth of suprematism. Or rather, the suprematist movement was born with the exhibition entitled Last Futuristic Exposure: 0.10 where Malevich hangs thirty-nine abstract works and presents them as the new pictorial realism. This is a Copernican turn, not only in his work, but in all modern painting.

With the advent of the Bolshevik Revolution and the development of the Soviet Union, suprematism ceased to be of interest to Stalinism, which preferred socialist realism as the official way of expressing artistic creativity and representing the communist spirit: workers in the in the fields and in the factories, debating in assemblies and in soviets, organized collectively and forming the homeland they dreamed of Lenin and Trotsky, although it was far from being it.

On the contrary, what Malevich proposed was an idea of ​​art in permanent tension with the conventions of the time. An art that dares to look at itself and to question the preconceived aesthetic notions. It is enough to look at his works that, in addition to breaking with the most classical artistic tradition, slide some crudely philosophical questions.

In the fall of 1930, the NKVD questioned him in Leningrad, saying that his nationality was Ukrainian, and accused of Polish espionage. He spent three months in jail. When he left, he continued painting. One of the works of that time is Three girls, from 1932, which is part of his last stage where human figures reappear as bodies without faces or faces without souls.

He died in 1935 of cancer, at the age of 57, in Leningrad. Once he died, his works came to rest in the deposits of the state museum until his claim, towards the end of the eighties, in the middle of Perestroika. Three girls it is in the Russian State Museum in Saint Petersburg.