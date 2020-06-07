The thirtieth day of the Bundesliga closes with three games, among which is an exciting Werder Bremen-Wolfsburg who promises strong emotions, because while the Verdiblanco team needs victory to leave the relegation places, the ‘wolves’ want to continue adding in their fight to tie the sixth place with Hoffenheim and Freiburg following their trail closely.

06/07/2020 at 08:22

CEST

SPORT.es

For this meeting, Florian Kohfeldt maintains the losses of Omer Toprak, Kevin Mohwald, Niclas Fullkrug and Claudio pizarro, and everything indicates that you will not be able to count on Nuri Sahin after the accident in the form of injury suffered last weekend. Bittencourt and Rashica could be the news in the eleven of the ‘river islanders’ after being substitutes on Wednesday in the postponed game against Eintracht, and even the young American Joshua Sargent You have options to be a holder. Milos Veljkovic it will return to the game after serving a sanction.

On the other side, not many surprises are expected and a continuation line-up of Oliver Glasner, conditioned by the absences of William, Camacho and Otavio due to injury, and Renato Steffen by sanction.

Union Berlin-Schalke 04 and Augsburg-Cologne complete the German Sunday. In the first shock the incentive will be to see if the miners, where Todibo still injured in the ankle, they ‘definitely’ cast their European options. In the second duel, if one of the two teams puts the direct one in the race for moving away from the low area of ​​the table.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS



WERDER BREMEN: Pavlenka; Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander, Augustinsson; M. Eggestein, Vogt, Klaassen; Bittencourt, Sargent, Rashica.

WOLFSBURG: Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Gerhardt; Schlager, Arnold; Brekalo, Mehmedi, Victor; Weghorst.

BERLIN UNION: Gikiewicz; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic; Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz; Ingvartsen, Bülter; Andersson.

SCHALKE 04: Nübel; Kabak, Sane, Nastasic; Kenny, Boujellab, Schöpf, Oczipka; Caligiuri, Burgstaller, Raman.

AUGSBURG: Luthe; Framberger, Jedvaj, Uduokhai, Max; Khedira, Baier; Richter, Löwen, Vargas; Niederlechner.

SUBURB: Hor; Ehizibue, Leistner, Czichos, Katterbach; Skhiri, Hector; Kainz, Uth, Jakobs; Cordova.