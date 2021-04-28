Three from Real Madrid, in the most valuable XI of the Champions semi-finals

More than 900 million

The most valuable XI of the players of the four clubs that dispute the semifinals of the Champions League exceeds 900 million euros in market value and has the French of PSG Kylian Mbappé as ‘MVP’ with € 160 million.

Manchester City is the team with the most footballers in the formation, up to four: Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Spaniard Rodri and João Cancelo. The first two are valued at 100 million, by 70 from the midfielder and 50 from the Portuguese side. Real Madrid and PSG, with three per head, and Chelsea with one complete the 11.

Haaland ‘hunts’ Neymar: the most valuable players in the world

25 Pedri (18) – Barça – Market value: € 70 M

Data as of April 9, 2021

Data as of April 9, 2021

21 Marc-André ter Stegen (28) – Barça – Market value: € 75 million

& copy TM / imago images

21 Thibaut Courtois (28) – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 million

& copy imago images

21 Matthijs de Ligt (21) – Juventus – Market value: € 75m

& copy imago images

21 Alphonso Davies (20) – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

& copy TM / imago images

17 Lionel Messi (33) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

17 Frenkie de Jong (23) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy Imago / TM

17 João Félix (21) – Atlético – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

17 Ansu Fati (18) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

15 Heung-Min Son (28) – Tottenham – Market value: € 85m

& copy imago images

15 Marcus Rashford (23) – United – Market value: € 85m

& copy TM / imago images

11 Jan Oblak (28) – Atlético – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

11 Romelu Lukaku (27) – Inter – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

11 Joshua Kimmich (26) – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

& copy imago images

11 Bruno Fernandes (26) – United – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

6 Kevin De Bruyne (29) – City – Market value: € 100m

& copy imago images

6 Sadio Mané (29) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100 M

& copy imago images

6 Raheem Sterling (26) – City – Market value: € 100 M

& copy TM / imago images

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (22) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100m

& copy TM / imago images

6 Jadon Sancho (21) – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

& copy imago images

3 Neymar (29) – PSG – Market value: € 110 M

& copy imago images

3 Mohamed Salah (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 110 M

& copy imago images

3 Erling Haaland (20) – Dortmund – Market value: € 110m

& copy imago images

2 Harry Kane (27) – Tottenham – Market value: € 120 M

& copy imago images

1 Kylian Mbappé (22) – PSG – Market value: € 160 M

& copy imago images

Marquinhos and Varane, the central couple

The Brazilian attacker of PSG Neymar is the second most valuable of the XI top with 110 million euros. His compatriot and teammate Marquinhos is the third professional of the Parisian team in the ideal lineup. The center-back, priced at € 70 million, forms the pair of center-backs together with Real Madrid player Raphaël Varane, with whom he ties in market value.

Real Madrid pivot Casemiro is the third Brazilian and forms alongside Rodri in the midfield. Both the white and the Atlético de Madrid youth squad are also valued at 70 million.

The wingers are the players with the lowest market value of the ideal XI of the Champions League semifinals: Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and the aforementioned Cancello reach € 50 million. The goal is for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is the ‘MVP’ of the merengue team and one of the three most valuable goalkeepers in the world with 75 million euros.

The most valuable XI of the Champions semi-finals.

