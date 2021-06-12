Three free months of Discord Nitro on the Epic Games Store

Used to redeem free games, with a great title like Control currently available, this week Epic Games has surprised us with the arrival of a new offer with the option to redeem and get up to three months free of Discord Nitro, the premium service of the communications application.

Available now through the Epic Games Store, to get this free offer we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access the service file in the Epic Games Store and complete the purchase to unlock it. Additionally, we can also redeem it directly from the Epic Games desktop app, without having to resort to the web browser.

However, this time the product will not appear in our library, but we will receive a link in our email associated with the Epic account (with a maximum delay of 24 hours) with an activation link. Highlight the important fact that, before clicking on it and completing the process, we must ensure that that this email is the same one associated with the Discord account we want to update.

So this offer will be available for a limited time with a deadline for June 24, 2021 at 4:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time), with the only restriction of being only valid for those new users to this service. And if we have previously enjoyed a Discord Nitro, Discord Nitro Classic and Boosting subscription, we will not be able to redeem this offer.

To mention that, once this free period is completed, Discord Nitro will be predefined under the automatic subscription renewal option, with a price of 9.99 euros per month if not canceled. Something that we can easily change from our Discord profile from the first moment we start to enjoy the first benefits, without losing any benefits during the remaining time.

.

Advantages of Discord Nitro

Discord Nitro improves the basic functionalities for text, video and voice chat of the tool, with a host of great benefits like custom profile badges; the option to use animated avatars; create, collect and use personalized stickers from other servers wherever we go; increase the size and upload capacity of files up to 100 MB; new high-resolution video sharing options for our games, screen sharing and Go Live broadcasts; as well as two improvements Boosts for servers and a 30% discount for the acquisition of additional boosts.