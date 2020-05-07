Flamengo released a note on Wednesday night stating that three players from the main squad tested positive for the coronavirus. The club did not release the names of the athletes. In addition to them, two other players had antibodies to the disease. That is, they have already had contact with COVID-19.

Flamengo published a note on Wednesday night and explained the situation of the squad (Photo: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

In a statement, Flamengo said that of the 293 people tested across the football department, including employees and close family members of players and employees, 38 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rubro-Negro also said that employees and players who tested positive for the coronavirus will be quarantined, receiving daily monitoring from the club. The same measure will be adopted for athletes who had family members or employees with positive tests for coronavirus.

Last Monday, masseuse Jorge Luiz Domingos, better known as Jorginho, died as a victim of COVID-19. He was 68 years old and has worked at Flamengo since 1980. Check the note released by Flamengo this Tuesday:

The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, in order to guarantee the greatest safety of its athletes, technical commission and employees of the Football Department, carried out a wide mobilization to carry out tests of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Between April 30 and May 3, 293 tests were carried out, reaching, in addition to 100% of all these collaborators, many family members close to the players.

These examinations for the entire cast and employees are in line with the best practices recommended by WHO, even surpassing what happens in countries that are successful in combating the pandemic.

The results of the exams came out this Tuesday (6), being:

1. Of the 293 examined, 38 tested positive, even without symptoms, and the so-called “asymptomatic positives”. Eleven people were detected who had previously had contact with the virus, without symptoms, and already had positive IGG antibodies.

2. Of the 38 who showed a reaction to the virus, we had six employees from the Flamengo support group, two employees from third-party companies that provide regular services to the club, 25 family members or people who work in employees ‘and players’ homes, and three athletes from the squad main; two other players had positive IGG antibodies.

For those who tested positive, all asymptomatic, the measures will be isolation and quarantine, daily follow-up with questionnaires about vital signs and evolution, in addition to new serial dosages for patients and contacts until the cases are resolved.

Athletes who have had family members or employees with positive tests will be quarantined, with daily monitoring with questionnaires about signs of the disease and new tests. In case of new negative tests, they will be integrated into the work in a safe period or, in case of positive testing, from then on, they will follow the standard of conduct of those who have already tested positive.

Finally, Flamengo reaffirms that it is working in full harmony with government authorities in order to, with full responsibility and security, collaborate with the important return to football activities in the shortest possible time.

See too:

L reporter! analyzes cancellation of NBB