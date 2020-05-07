Three players from Fiorentina and three members of the technical and health corps gave positive for coronavirus after the examinations carried out prior to the resumption of training, the Florentine club reported this Thursday in an official statement.

After the Torino announced this Wednesday that one of its footballers is infected by the coronavirusThree members of the Fiorentina squad were added this Thursday, whose names have not been disclosed.

“After the controls carried out on the afternoon of this Wednesday, Fiorentina reports that three players and three members of the technical and health corps have come out positive for Covid 19. The club isolated the affected people“reported Fiorentina.

“Tomorrow (this Friday) the other preliminary checks are foreseen at the beginning of the voluntary activity in the field, “he added. La Fiorentina had already registered three positives in the past weeks: the Argentine Germán Pezzella, the Italian Patrick Cutrone and the Croatian Dusan Vlahovic, who had been cured.

The twenty Serie A clubs are conducting medical examinations of their players after the government granted the possibility of training, individually, in sports centers as of May 4.

