Three fights that make sense for Conor McGregor after UFC 264

Arriving at UFC 264, the question was if Conor mcgregor still had what it took to compete among the 155-pound elite of the UFC.

In summary, the fracture he suffered was the best outcome that could happen to him, since if it had not been for that injury, everything pointed to a new defeat by TKO at the hands of a Dustin Poirier that, according to the scorecards of two judges, he (deservedly) took the first round by a 10 – 8.

With Dana White Interested in scheduling, as ridiculous as it sounds, a fourth fight between Poirier and McGregor, the reality is that the first simultaneous double champion in UFC history gives the impression that he is not there to aspire to more than money fights.

With this in mind, I propose three possible fights for the Irishman that could well fill his pockets even more or, perhaps, return him to containment posts.

3. Islam Makhachev

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 20: Islam Makhachev of Russia celebrates after his knockout victory over Gleison Tibau of Brazil in their lightweight bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via .)

Nothing will bring out Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement, but if McGregor’s thirst for revenge is such, then what he should be looking for is a fight with the fighter closest to the Dagestani: Islam Makhachev.

Even before Nurmagomedov hung the gloves on the UFC 254Makhachev, number nine in the standings, was seen as the eventual successor to the Russian, and his seven-game winning streak supports him.

Makhachev heads the UFC Las Vegas 31 of this saturday before Thiago Moises, and if he wins, he would not only secure a few spots to advance in the rankings, but also the right to demand what would be his first fight with a renowned Lightweight that brings him closer to a starting shot, and that could well be McGregor.

2. Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz – UFC

Since McGregor equaled the series in the UFC 202 more than five years ago, the possibility of a trilogy with Nate diaz it has always been latent. Although it must be admitted that with the passage of time, and the defeats that both have been accumulating (shared record of 2 – 5), it makes it a striking pairing at best.

Of course, if McGregor is trying to steer his career into a new reign, a potential win against Diaz wouldn’t do much for him as the fight would likely take place in the welterweight division, and it’s not like beating Diaz (15 – 11 in the UFC) guarantees title opportunities. Ask Leon edwards.

Still, this is the most winnable – and most profitable – fight that McGregor can be offered, whether at 155 or 170 pounds.

1. Rafael Dos Anjos Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Conor McGregor | Image: BloodyElbow

Perhaps one of the best unification fights to ever happen in UFC history. Up to now.

Rafael Dos Anjos was going to fulfill his first second as king of the Livianos facing McGregor, champion of the Feathers, in the UFC 196, but an injury to the Brazilian caused him to be dropped from the card, which indirectly ended the career of Nate Diaz, a replacement who ended up giving the hit of the year.

After a short stint at 170 pounds, ‘RDA’ is back among the Livianos, and if it is to re-pair him with McGregor, then the time is now.

Only one box in the ranking separates both fightersAnd a Dos Anjos out of his best form, from a UFC matchmaker’s perspective, doesn’t pose much of a risk that could jeopardize McGregor’s remaining credibility – and profitability.

If to all this we add that after so many years the Brazilian is still in the sights of the former double champion, because even the promotion has already been done.

In my opinion, McGregor vs. Dos Anjos is a no-brainer.

