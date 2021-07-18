three feelings that dominate the present

Shutterstock / StunningArt ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rXGf8WAQ08i8xlHKapQZOQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/mhHd6h19tXBXZhgNNbpV3w–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/747831c7eed8762e254f5b63bcd0d384″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rXGf8WAQ08i8xlHKapQZOQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/mhHd6h19tXBXZhgNNbpV3w–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/747831c7eed8762e254f5b63bcd0d384″/>

The present time is characterized by the confluence of various crises: these produce systemic changes in societies and in the forms of socio-political coexistence. Indeed, due to the transformations derived from the crises, the socialization processes take place in a context of greater complexity, uncertainty, interdependence and volatility.

The global health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is joined by other global crises, such as the climate crisis, the food crisis, the education crisis, the economic-financial crisis of 2007-2008, the crisis of the sovereign debt, the social crisis and the political-institutional crisis of democracies.

I would like to reflect on this latest crisis by examining three predominant feelings in the present: isolation, mistrust, and individualism.

The political thought paradigm of enlightened reason excluded the space of sentiment in modern political theory. Recently, from Political Theory and Political Science, the importance of emotions has been recognized to know and understand important phenomena that affect the political sphere, such as populism, the crisis of representation, the decline of parties, the decline of political participation and the increase in electoral abstention.

I would like to reflect briefly on the sentiments quoted.

1. Isolation

Isolation is perhaps the most complicated and paradoxical feeling to analyze in contemporary societies. According to the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), the action of “isolating”, in its second meaning, means “removing someone from communication and dealing with others.”

For several decades, we have lived in a globalized network society, woven and shaped by information technologies, continuously interconnected and communicated, but in which more and more people live alone and / or in isolation.

The rise of one-person households in Western societies is evidence of social isolation, especially in the elderly.

The depopulation of emptied Spain, which concentrates a large part of the primary sector, also represents another example of social isolation.

A relevant question is to what extent the network society allows us to engage in common actions with other human beings or if, on the contrary, the constant handling of information isolates us more from the community in which we live and even endangers civic freedoms. In this regard, the thinker Byung-Chul Han has indicated the following:

“The partner gives way to the solo. What characterizes the current social constitution is not the crowd, but rather loneliness (…) This constitution is immersed in a general decline of the common and the communal. Solidarity disappears ”.

Indeed, despite being more connected than ever, there is a risk of being more isolated than in the past. Loneliness and social isolation are two of the most relevant problems that today’s societies have to address.

Significant examples of this are the addictions caused by new technologies and the social seclusion of the so-called hikikomori. These are lonely people, withdrawn from social contact and who do not leave home for years. Although the latter problem was believed to only affect Japan, it has developed throughout the rest of the world.

2. Mistrust

For its part, distrust of politics and public leaders has spread throughout various Western democracies. In Spain, according to data from the Sociological Research Center (CIS), since 2008 mistrust in institutions and political leadership has increased rapidly.

However, several studies have indicated that this distrust did not grow uniformly across Europe, but rather it was the southern democracies affected by the Great Recession, such as Spain, Portugal and Greece, that experienced a decline in institutional trust.

In any case, the growing distrust in politics raises another question: with what degree of popular distrust is it possible to democratically govern a society? From Political Science the answers are clear: there is some agreement that political trust is healthy for democracy.

Some scholars argue that high levels of trust in political leaders, political parties, and political institutions are synonymous with democratic quality.

Other experts affirm that political trust is a valuable asset for the functioning and performance of political institutions in a democratic society. Political trust has been shown to be related to the desire of citizens to comply with socio-political obligations, as well as compliance with public norms.

3. Individualism

Although individualism arises with the development of the liberal state, since it promoted citizen autonomy and independence, the intensification of the first negatively affects political-democratic development. Alexis de Tocqueville (1805-1859) was the best and soonest who knew how to see this political problem:

“Individualism is a reflective and peaceful feeling that induces each citizen to isolate himself from the mass of his peers and to stand apart with his family and friends (…) Selfishness dries up the source of virtues; individualism, at first, only blinds that of public virtues; but in the long run it attacks and destroys all the others, and ends up shutting itself up in selfishness (…) Individualism is typical of democracies, and it threatens to develop as conditions become equal ”.

A situation of individualistic withdrawal, according to Tocqueville, experienced the changing French society of the first half of the 19th century. However, American society, which achieved democracy without great revolutions, adopted socio-political institutions to curb individualism. Such institutions were civil associations, the press, religion and religious tolerance.

The problem is that these institutions, which could stop individualism two centuries ago, have been colonized by the economic and political logic of the globalized network society. It is worth asking: what institutions can contain individualism in 21st century democracies?

What is distinctive about current democracies is their high complexity and, therefore, one-dimensional thinking paradigms, specifically approaches based on enlightened reason, which could be relevant for thinking about democracy within the framework of a simpler society, are no longer very appropriate.

It is necessary to think about democracy within the framework of complexity and uncertainty, signs of our time, but without forgetting the rational guide. The difficult task of thinking about the key ideas of democracy and politics – freedom, equality, plurality and justice – cannot ignore the feelings that overwhelm the citizens of the present time. These feelings shape the lives, behaviors, and beliefs of today’s voters.

Let’s continue with this reflection.

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

José-Francisco Jiménez-Díaz does not receive a salary, nor does he perform consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.