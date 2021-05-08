Three ‘exams’ for Barça before the Final Four

David rubio

Last Thursday FC Barcelona returned to the Endesa League with a hard work and meritorious victory against Monbus Obradoiro (76-70) just three days after sealing his return to the Champions Final Four after seven seasons of absence.

For this it was necessary to arrive until the fifth game in the quarterfinals against a Zenit Saint Petersburg who has completed a sensational participation under Xavi Pascual in his second appearance in the Euroleague.

With the second place in the regular phase of the Endesa League as they can no longer catch up with Real Madrid or be overtaken by Lenovo Tenerife, Sarunas Jasikevicius will have to take advantage of the three games that remain before the Final Four.

Barça will face the AXArmani Exchange Olimpia Milan of ex-Blaugrana Malcolm Delaney May 28 at 9:00 p.m. and at six o’clock Anadolu Efes and CSKA Moscow will play the first ‘semi’ in the reissue of the last final, which ended with a Russian victory.

Less than three weeks

The current runner-up will start this ‘mini-pre-season’ Sunday at 12.30 pm on the track a Coosur Real Betis that has been reborn by the hand of Joan Plaza and that has practically certified salvation.

For the first time perhaps in the entire course, Jasikevicius will have a completely clean week of commitments (the one that comes) before receiving on Wednesday 19 a TD Systems Baskonia already without Luca Vildoza, who will play in the New York Knicks.

Jasikevicius trusts that the best Barça will be seen in Cologne

Later, The Blaugrana will close the regular phase of the league on May 22 or 23 at the track of Lenovo Tenerife who fell on Thursday against Strasbourg in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and in which the veteran ex-Barcelona player Marcelinho Huertas is ‘leaving’.

Recover Mirotic

In recent weeks the true level of a Nikola Mirotic to whom things do not finish. After not being decisive in the series against Zenit, the Spanish-Montenegrin was much more active on Thursday against Obradoiro despite missing three free throws (3/6) and the two triples in good position that he tried.

Nikola Mirotic and Pau Gasol can form a great couple

‘Niko’ is having the maximum possible support from his teammates and of a Jasikevicius who is convinced that he will be one of his key pieces in the Final Four of the Champions League and in the play-offs for the league title with the aim of the second ‘triplet’ in history very much alive after the of the 2002-03 academic year under the command of Svetislav Pesic.

Pau, Abrines …

Anyway, the demanding Lithuanian technician he has a lot more work before him looking ahead to these three scarce weeks before meeting the faces of the former Madrid coach Ettore Messina in Cologne.

In the last games a much improved version of Pau Gasol has been seen, who begins to recover sensations after more than two years without playing. Saras believes that Sant Boi’s man can continue to make a difference at key moments.

Leandro Bolmaro lives a sensational progression

The two triples that Àlex Abrines scored on Thursday must recharge their batteries of morale after not finding a hoop in the last dates despite his great work in defensive tasks. More homework? With Nick Calathes as the starting point guard, it would be nice to finish defining himself between Leo Westermann and an excellent Lea Bolmaro who points to the Timberwolves as his ‘squire’.