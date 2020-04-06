James Rodriguez is still popular in the Premier League…

The future of James Rodriguez is probably no longer written at Real Madrid, where his coach Zinedine Zidane never really counted on him.

One year from the end of his contract, the time has indeed come for the attacking midfielder to change air and for the White House to sell it this summer.

And according to Sky Sports, three English clubs are interested in the profile of the Colombian international (28 years old): Arsenal, Everton and Wolverhampton.