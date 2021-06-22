Three electric cars better than their gasoline versions

Little by little the supply of electric cars has been increasing, so that Today there are arguments to buy one of them that go beyond the juicy grants such as the € 7,000 of the MOVES III Plan, circumvent the increasingly common restrictions on mobility and parking or even purely environmental awareness. Thus, among these reasons others take weight such as design and exclusivity, sportsmanship, space or that it is simply a much better product than its internal combustion counterpart.

To support this thesis we bring you below three examples of electric cars more interesting than their internal combustion rivals, and the time will come when electric vehicles will be just as exciting, practical or better than gasoline and diesel.

Porsche taycan

The first of these models is the Porsche Taycan. It is true that with a base price of € 85,710 for the version of rear wheel drive with 408 hp It is not a proposal suitable for all budgets, but it still costs € 25,000 less than the cheapest Porsche Panamera you can buy, a Panamera that with 330 hp is not more powerful, nor is it faster with a 0 to 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds for the 5.4 of the Taycan.

But the reason why buy a Taycan earlier than a Panamera is not only due to a lower price for similar benefits, but because it is a model with its own personality that will become a true icon over the years in the Stuttgart firm and because it really feels and drives like a Porsche, all accompanied by sensations that only an electric can transmit, such as instant acceleration or a deathly silence of the march.

Skoda ENYAQ iV

The second of these electric is a highly practical model And that anyone who is thinking of a premium C-SUV or a larger SUV such as a SEAT Tarraco or a Hyundai Santa Fe can buy. We are talking about the Skoda ENYAQ iV whose cheaper version costs less than € 30,000, with 180 hp and a range of more than 400 km.

Thanks to the use of the modular MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group It is capable of offering an outstanding habitability in its 4.65 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2,765 mm and a trunk of 585 liters, a height typical of a 20 cm longer car. However, the greatest merit of the ENYAQ is to have become a Skoda with an impeccable presentation that even puts on guard the pampered brother, the Volkswagen ID.4, offering a wide range of versions with powers ranging from 180 CV up to 306 CV and with autonomies even greater than 500 km, all with a fairly logical price rate.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Compact, premium SUV, 400 CV of power, all-wheel drive, 0 to 100 km / h in less than 5 seconds … these are attributes that can perfectly define the Audi RS Q3 and its explosive five-cylinder that we find for € 74,300. But what if I told you that there is an option with the same description for € 25,000 less? That proposal comes from Sweden and is the Volvo XC40 II Recharge for only € 51,523, a price that does not include the MOVES discount.

The Volvo practically traces the dimensions of the Audi, with the exception of the trunk that remains in a very decent 414 liters, although the most interesting are its two electric motors, one per axle, that yield a combined power of 408 hp and 660 Nm, figures that allow this 2.2 ton mass to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds and achieve a autonomy of 418 kmWithout forgetting that it has finishes and execution at the level of any German premium but with a greater touch of exclusivity.