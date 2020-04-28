Three former RuPaul reality contestants, Drag queens and a country to discover. When Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley arrive with their makeup, wigs, and XXL-size dresses in .sburg, Pennsylvania, the demographics of this American town of 7,633 residents take a major turn. It is not exactly rainbow flags that are waiting for the new inhabitants, but the colors of the Confederate flag, a symbol of slavery and white supremacy. Its mission during the six chapters of the program We’re Here (Here we are), which can already be seen on HBO Spain, is to recruit people of all genders, ages and ideologies to upload them on stage and put on a transformism show with them. what can be understood as deep America. Or Donald Trump’s America.

“All this madness is summed up in one word: visibility. Although much work remains to be done, this part of the world has changed a lot. It is now more complicated to demonize people who are part of the LGTBI + community. They appear all the time on our television screens, so it’s easier to think: Come on, if these people have feelings, ”says Christopher Caldwell (Columbus, 1986), the man behind Bob the Drag Queen, over the phone. Raised in rural America and becoming queen in New York, she now seeks allies of diversity in this program.

The initial image of this peculiar trip is not very different from that of the movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994): three drag queens touring the lonely landscapes of their country, far from the urban environment they are used to. But times have changed in these 26 years. The father of a young gay man, a homophobic mother who has estranged his bisexual daughter from his life, or a former high school bully now lend themselves to change, advised by this small committee of experts. Avoiding the competitiveness and the acid comments of the RuPaul contest in which they were made known, the three ambassadors of the queer universe play to reverse the Pygmalion effect by appealing to the feeling of community. In We’re Here, activism does not develop from protest, but by building bridges in a crucial presidential election year.

The dynamic between presenter and guest does not meet the standards in this HBO program, a chain that this time departs from its prestigious fiction series with an unusual format in its original catalog. Like Caldwell, David Huggard (Eureka) and Darius Jeremy Pierce (Shangela) shed their colorful dresses to share their personal experiences with their protégés. Through their testimonies they try to dynamite the dichotomy between the masculine and the feminine “Are we not fed up with that discourse about what a man should or should not be? This show, just like the drag universe does, runs away from that game blurring the gender boundaries, ”says Caldwell.

The American had just moved to New York to try to build a career as an actor and comedian when he accidentally tuned in to one of the first chapters of RuPaul, Queens of the Drag, back in 2009. He felt the need to buy tons of makeup online and, of That compulsive purchase was born Bob the Drag Queen. Years later he entered the contest and won in his eighth season. His triumph in the drag world made him understand something that HBO now applies to We’re Here: the importance of being a reference. “The enormous presence that going through the RuPaul program gave us on social networks made me realize that magic that television has, how relevant we are to people who are having a really bad time. Now it’s time to let them know that we are by their side. ”

