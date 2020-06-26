The product contained methanol, the consumption of which can cause kidney damage, blindness and death

AP –

SANTA FE.- Three people have died, another three are in critical condition and a fifth was blind after drinking hand sanitizer what contained methanolhealth officials from New Mexico on Friday.

The state health department said the cases were reported to the Poison Control Center of New Mexico, and that the first occurred in early May. The other cases occurred after May 29.

The department confirmed that the cases were related to alcoholism. Authorities have noted that people with addiction problems, particularly among the homeless community, have used the disinfectant and other products as a substitute for alcoholic beverages.

Health authorities have warned about the danger of drinking hand sanitizer, and officials have said that the use of disinfectant with methanol for any purpose it can result in poisoning. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently warned consumers not to use nine brands of disinfectant that contain methanol.

He methanol, a toxic form of alcohol, can cause kidney damage, blindness and death. It can be fatal if inhaled, smeared or ingested.

State Secretary of Health Kathy Kunkel said an antidote exists, but requires its administration as soon as possible.