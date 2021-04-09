Three Developers Talk About Bitcoin Core Advances At MIT

Three Bitcoin Core developers discussed the most important developments they have been working on recently, as well as the peculiarities of collaborating with Bitcoin and the different parts of its protocol.

Developers Gloria Zhao, Pieter Wuille and John Newbery participated in the panel “Bitcoin Recent Developments”, within the framework of the MIT Bitcoin Expo 2021, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), last Sunday, April 4. The panel was moderated by Bryan Bishop, who has also served as a Bitcoin code contributor.

Gloria Zhao is supported by Brink since January this year, a foundation that finances Bitcoin developers. Its sponsors are the Human Rights Foundation and Square Crypto, Twitter’s subsidiary for cryptocurrency issues.

According to his welcome letter to the organization, Zhao has contributed to the development of Bitcoin since March 2020, with 12 of their PRs (reviews) embedded in the Bitcoin Core repository since then. It has also been host of the Bitcoin Core PR Review Club, the code review group for this software. At 20 years of age, having graduated last year from the University of California, Berkeley, She is now a full-time Bitcoin Core developer.

Meanwhile, the other two developers, John Newbery and Pieter Wuille (the latter one of the oldest of Bitcoin and co-founder of Blockstream) They currently work at Chaincode Labs.

Newbery is a graduate of the Chaincode Labs study groups, of which we report in CriptoNoticias, that included more than 10 Hispanic developers in its most recent edition. This developer is also the founder of Bitcoin Optech, a research firm that produces various units of information and documentation, such as a newsletter and reports about Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Core developers Gloria Zhao, John Newbery and Pieter Wuille and panel moderator and also developer Bryan Bishop, at the MIT Bitcoin Expo 2021. Source: Screenshot.

What is it like to be a Bitcoin developer?

The MIT talk opened with the question about what does it mean to work on Bitcoin Core, to which Pieter Wuille offered a definition on the most used client of Bitcoin, without directly answering the question. Even so, it could be said that his answer worked as a summary of the premises of the talk:

Bitcoin Core is the referential implementation of the Bitcoin protocol. It is an evolution of Satoshi’s (Nakamoto) original codebase. It is currently maintained by a team of open source software developers. It is the most widely used software to validate complete nodes of the protocol. Pieter Wuille, Bitcoin Core Developer.

Gloria Zhao dared to define this work as a “Nerd Snipe”, a term that refers to the passion or near obsession a nerd can have with a scientific challenge; with the need to create solutions to specific problems.

Bitcoin Core covers interesting topics. I like its economy, it is a very interesting distributed system. It’s math, which I can’t use elsewhere at the moment. So working on something else I see as a waste of time. As Pieter said, anyone can work on Bitcoin Core because it is open source. That’s why I work on this full time and consider myself a Bitcoin developer. It’s fun, it’s cool. Gloria Zhao, Bitcoin Core Developer.

Then it was the turn of John newbery, who said he did not know much about the C ++ programming language when he started in Bitcoin in 2016. Then, he developed a library in the Python language, which he did master, to program the interaction between the users of the P2P network and the nodes of the network with this language, a way to coordinate and manage the transmission of messages and commands between both parties.

Gloria Zhao agreed in this regard, recalling that, in principle, she did not know much about the C ++ language either, but over time she managed to acquire skills. Zhao has also dedicated himself to working on communication between parties (peers) with the mempool, the memory space in the node network where incoming unconfirmed transactions are stored.

Pieter Wuille could be said to have worked in many areas of the protocol, such as the design of the system that registers or relates each UTXO (output) of bitcoins with its owner or corresponding wallet. He also highlighted his co-authorship of the C ++ language library for the secp256k1 cryptographic protocol, a type of elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm, ECDSA), used in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin mempool optimization, transmission and transaction management

Gloria Zhao currently bases her work on the Bitcoin mempool optimizationTherefore, the concept of package relay is being developed, which would allow the transmission of transactions between nodes in packages of more than 1 transaction.

Gloria Zhao is one of the few women directly involved in the development of Bitcoin Core, as well as one of the youngest people to contribute to this software. Source: bink.dev

If transaction fees are attractive to miners, these transactions could be more quickly detected and chosen by miners for confirmation. This has applications in scenarios where a user has the urge to confirm a transaction quickly.

Although the mining or block confirmation times would clearly not be sped up, miners and nodes could find out more quickly about the existence of these transactions, in message format, facilitating the decision on whether to confirm them as a priority or later.

This would depend on the minimum commission rate that a mining pool, or a miner with its own node, has to choose and confirm Bitcoin transactions. But Zhao points out that if these are transmitted more quickly, more availability would have the miners to choose between all.

It also points out that this brings benefits to privacy, because by managing to communicate packages of various transactions, it is possible to break the link between IP addresses and each individual wallet or user.

Zhao presented the case of the CPFP (Child Pays For Parent) method, which allows you to “push” a transaction with another with a higher commission to facilitate its rapid confirmation. The developer points out that if a user retransmits a transaction from their wallet, their IP address would be the same as the transaction sent previously, which would expose both transactions, damaging privacy.

If, instead, the retransmission of the same transaction is facilitated, but not by the user, but by the nodes, the IP of the individual user and their wallet could be hidden, and these transactions would be practically indistinguishable from each other, when analyzing the network.

What is the rebroadcasting project?

In the informative material on this project, which we found in a review session held yesterday, Tuesday, April 7, it is read: «The objective of the retransmission project is to improve privacy by making the retransmission of transactions of a portfolio by a node is indistinguishable from transactions submitted by users. ‘

It is also noted that the nodes are in charge of estimating the total commissions per transaction received. If they do it in batches when receiving a packet of multiple messages, the management and transmission of transactions would be lightened, benefiting the general operation of the entire network, without recharging it.

The main challenge lies in that the retransmission of transactions is not going to mean a type of spam for the network, saturating your bandwidth. Zhao points out that given the possibility, a user could send a transaction to the node of a specific “friend” miner, who in turn would transmit it to the mempool of other nodes and could also mine it.

Instead, when a user has their own node, you want to find a way to quickly broadcast your transaction to other nodes on the network. This must be done efficiently without saturating the network, avoiding that these batches of messages consist of many small “junk” transactions that can open the possibility of a dust attack (dust or dirt, in English)

Verifying code and supporting developers is key for Bitcoin Core

One of the topics discussed in the panel between Zhao, Wuille, Newbery and Bishop, consisted of the financing of Bitcoin developers, taking into account various ways to support research and improvement of the protocol.

Gloria Zhao argued that there is not really a protocol verification culture in that many users only trust those who claim to develop or provide Bitcoin solutions, assuming that everything would be fine with that solution, from its concept to its code. and practical implementation. For Zhao, the motto “Dont trust, verify” is hardly observed in the community.

In that sense, Pieter Wuille stated that more community involvement is needed in asking security questions during peer review (PR) sessions, as well as self-verify the Bitcoin Core code. Although it is preferable to know programming and read code, you can verify the operation of the software by running it directly (for greater security, in an environment or test network or testnet).

Pieter Wuille dabbled in Bitcoin as a miner and trader in 2010, but is now one of the oldest pioneering developers of this protocol. Source: Pieter Wuille / twitter.com

Wuille commented in this regard that an infallible way to support the development of the protocol is encourage the construction of solutions, portfolios and services around Bitcoin.

The developer, who worked for Blockstream, commented that this company gives part of the salaries in BTC, which is a good incentive, in his opinion. However, he points out that external independent financing or different from a company is ideal, such as support programs and scholarships.

In contrast to Bitcoin, Wuille notes, the other cryptocurrency projects are typically run by private entities with incentives or commercial contracts with developers, often based on native cryptocurrency price speculation. However, in his opinion, this leads them to make too big promises that they can actually keep, they are promoting a project commercially.

To end your participation in the talk, Wuille claimed that Bitcoin was quite conservative, intentionally, in the sense that it protects itself from implementing scalability solutions that, on the other hand, may harm the integrity of the protocol. This comment was validated by John Newbery, who closed the talk with this last participation:

True, it can be frustrating. I think the process of contributing to Bitcoin Core is very different from so many other projects. If we look at other projects, we will be shocked to see that many of their implementations have very few peer reviews, few tests before those changes are integrated into the software. Bitcoin has a high standard for reviews and our level of testing continues to improve every year. As Piete said, the best way to collaborate is to review and test. John Newbery, Bitcoin Core Developer.

The MIT Bitcoin Expo 2021: The New Normal It was held online between April 3 and 4, 2021, as announced by CriptoNoticias.

In the various meetings of the event, topics such as Bitcoin mining, investment funds (ETF), and even non-fungible tokens (NFT) were discussed.

The event was also attended by officials from the US Federal Reserve, the SEC and personalities such as Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy.