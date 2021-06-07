Three dead and three more injured left a new shooting in Miami-Dade

Three people died after a shooting that took place early Monday morning in a house in the southeast of Miami-Dade County in Florida, including the perpetrator who later took his own life, leaving three other people injured, local police reported.

The deaths correspond to a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, whose identities have not yet been revealed. Authorities presume that the two adults were a couple and that the shooting is initially considered a matter of domestic violence.

The lifeless bodies of the woman and the teenager were found inside the apartment by the police, after the man shot himself outside when the police tried to talk to him to convince him to lay down his weapon and turn himself in.

The three injured are an 18-year-old boy and a girl and a boy, aged 11 and 16, who are hospitalized. The girl is in critical condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center, southwest of Miami, according to a police spokesman. The condition of the other two wounded is stable.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that she will not allow “a small group of violent actors” to terrorize the population, given the increasing number of attacks registered by firearms.

I’m horrified by this tragedy & heartbroken for the loved ones of those we lost. We will not allow a small group of violent actors to terrorize our community. We must protect the safety and wellbeing of all Miami-Dade families and swiftly bring all those responsible to justice. https://t.co/4AxDdnNmFZ – Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 6, 2021

With information from Swissinfo