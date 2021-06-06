Three dead and six injured in mass shooting at Miami-Dade graduation party

June 6, 2021

At least three people died and six were gunshot wounds this Sunday around 2:00 a.m., at a graduation party in Kendall, Miami-Dade police reported.

The shooting occurred in the area of ​​Southwest 104th Street and 109th Court in a shopping plaza that has a restaurant and hookah bar.

Among the fatalities is an officer from the Florida Department of Corrections.

According to the authorities, two cars arrived at the scene and someone from inside began shooting. It is a dark colored Chevy Malibu and a white Toyota Camry.

Police asserted that one of the fleeing cars collided with a wall on the Kendall campus of Miami Dade College, and two of the dead were in that car. Inside the vehicle the authorities found a weapon.

All of the injured went to a local hospital on their own and are in stable condition.

He also added that no arrests have been made for this new mass shooting, which occurs exactly one week after the mass shooting in which three people were killed and twenty-one others injured at a rap concert in northwest Miami-Dade.

