Three days of tension for the leadership

05/10/2021 at 12:56 PM CEST

Everything to decide in this exciting league final. After the day of the weekend Atlético, Barcelona and Real Madrid still have options to win the championship. The double tie of the first four classified leaves intact the options of all although the mattresses are clearly reinforced.

Barça wants to continue dreaming against Levante

The FC Barcelona wants to rush the options to win that they have left. The first step must be taken this Tuesday (10pm) against a Levante who no longer play anything. The granota are far enough from Europe and the decline to face the shock with tension.

If he wants to continue aspiring to the title, Koeman’s team cannot fail between now and the end of the season. And a victory against Levante would not only allow the Catalans to stay alive in the fight, but also put pressure on their rivals, momentarily placing themselves in the lead

Atlético, against a bone

Atlético de Madrid should have more problems a priori, who host Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday (10pm). Although the rojiblancos depend on themselves to be champions, in front they will have a ‘txuri-urdin’ team that is playing to get into Europe next season and that is capable of surprising Simeone’s men and getting something positive out of their visit to Madrid. It is the most complicated game that Atlético has left on its calendar.

Easy for Madrid?

Real Madrid, which needs a puncture from Atlético to depend on itself, will close the day on Saturday at Los Cármenes against a Granada that still has options to get into Europe, although the ‘Nazarís’ do not have it easy at all and before they have this Monday a key game against Betis that can mark their aspirations. The duel (Thursday, 10pm) can be final for the fight for the title before entering the last two days with unified schedules.