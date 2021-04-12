Three data that explain the differences between men and women against the coronavirus

The coronavirus does not affect men the same as women. For example, more men die from the disease than women, but instead, women suffer more from persistent Covid.

Three Spanish scientists, Matilde Cañelles López (scientific researcher in the Science, Technology and Society Research Group of the Institute of Philosophy, IFS-CSIC), Nuria Eugenia Campillo (Senior scientist specializing in medicinal chemistry at the Margarita Salas CIB – CSIC Biological Research Center) and Maria Mercedes Jimenez Sarmiento (Systems biochemist of the bacterial division and scientific communicator at the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center CIB – CSIC) have written an article published in The Conversation where they explain the differences of the disease in both sexes.

In addition to age, there is an added risk factor with the coronavirus: “It is gender, where they exist significant differences based on sexwith men having a higher risk compared to women, “say the authors.

“This could have to do with sex hormones, which seem to be key to adapting the body’s immune response. But also the presence of other risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular diseases, which affect men more, “they say.

Do men have to lose?

“In August of last year, a study was published in The Lancet on the effect of Covid-19 both by gender and by age in different countries such as England, Wales, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Korea and Spain“They explain. The study reveals that after 15 years of age, the fatality rate increases in the case of men.

“After extensively investigating whether differences in the immune response against the virus may be behind these data, several groups have reached important conclusions. First, we must know very well how the virus works. immune response against a virus. There are two types of response, the innate and the adaptive, “say the authors.

“The innate immune response It is our first line of defense, it would be equivalent to the border guard. It is a type of non-specific response that we share with much less developed living beings, even plants, “they explain.

“Many infection attempts are killed directly with this type of defense. If it is not enough, the cells of the innate immune system ‘sound the alarm’ and go adaptive immune system, which would be the equivalent of the army. In other words, a much more sophisticated system, specific for a pathogen and capable of saving memory of it for the future “, the authors affirm.

Three facts that explain it

With this information, the authors believe that there is three data that can explain the differences between men and women against the coronavirus.

First“The SARS-CoV-2 virus has an amazing ability to slip past the innate immune system and sneak into highly vulnerable areas of the body before ‘the alarm goes off,” they say.

In second place, “The adaptive immune system of men ages much faster than that of women.”

In third place, “women have a very robust adaptive immune system (many of whose genes are housed on the X chromosome).”

“Indeed, when the immune response to Covid-19 is studied in detail in women compared to men, it is observed that the adaptive response in women is more complete,” they continue. “While in men, especially from 65 years of age, the innate is more powerful, in many cases getting out of hand in the form of the so-called ‘cytokine storm’ that can end the patient in the ICU and cause death. All this would explain the excess of deaths in men that we have described “, they say.

“Everything points to the fact that, for the clinical purposes of Covid-19, women are not as rosy as it seemed at the beginning of the pandemic”

As for persistent Covid, “it appears when one or more symptoms of the disease persist over time, between 4 weeks and 10 months after having overcome the infection. Up to 80% of people suffer from one or more symptoms persistently. “

“The symptoms that persist over time are chronic fatigue (more than 60%), headache (45%), joint pain, lack of concentration, difficulty in falling asleep, and even anxiety and depression. These are the most prominent in incidence among the more than 50 different symptoms described “, they explain.

“Being a multisystem disease, persistence involves different organs and affects different functions, so its approach and therapy must be covered by various medical specialties “, they add.

“According to a UK study, persistent Covid-19 occurs more frequently in women than in men and it does not always correlate with severe disease “, they reveal.

“Another study published recently in Nature Medicine found that in women under 60 years of age it is twice as likely as Covid-19 symptoms stay for more than a month“, they explain.

The Spanish scientists explain that “dividing by age, this proportion is conserved in the 40-50 age segment, but increases to 8 times more in the 50-60 age segment. This pattern coincides with that of the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, with what is not excluded that is related to the immune response to the virus. “

“In the same direction, a third study from a US group finds that 70% of people with persistent Covid-19 are women. However, in a recent scientific review that includes several studies on the complex affectation and symptoms from persistent Covid-19, the data for men and women are not disaggregated“, they add.

“We are again faced with the urgent need to present disaggregated data if we want to avoid biases that may underestimate or dilute information necessary to obtain valid conclusions. Everything indicates that, for the clinical purposes of Covid-19, women they are not as rosy as it seemed at the beginning of the pandemic“, say the authors.

“The exposed results accentuate the need to take into account whether it is a man or a woman when diagnosing and treating all kinds of diseases, not only gynecological ones. Hopefully this change in mentality turn into a positive sequel and persistent of the pandemic “, they conclude.