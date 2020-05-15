The phrase “new normality” has become one of the most used terms throughout the world. In Mexico, the phrase gained special relevance these days once the federal government presented the economic recovery plan, which will naturally impact the consumer.

Although the end of the period of confinement is getting closer, the reality is that consumers have developed habits, interests and feelings that will be maintained and will undoubtedly shape the “new normal” from the consumer’s eyes.

Changes in the consumer

And is that the pandemic, will leave a deep mark on consumer behavior. At least so indicates a study signed by Psyma which indicates that 3 out of 4 consumers He says that the passage of COVID-19 will leave him some permanent change in his life.

Of these, 30 percent will have more hygiene, 22 percent will be more united with their families, 17 percent will take better care of their health, 15 percent will save more, 12 percent will be more aware of diseases, 9 percent will value more the life, 7 percent will be more prepared for another contingency and 7 percent will take better care of the planet.

Although 36 percent of consumers assure that, once the pandemic has passed, they will buy normally when the contingency passes, the reality is that their behavior will show some discrepancies that will open a space of opportunity for some products.

The game of anxiety and worry

Many of these changes would be guided by the anxiety and concern that the general situation has caused.

Thus, brands will face a consumer who, although he will be cautious and careful, will not be in the same way as he has been on previous occasions when he has been given these same labels.

With this in mind, a recent study signed by Kantar outlines three consumer trends that will mark the “new normal” that everyone talks about:

New digital buyers

Although traditional commerce maintained a clear advantage over online commerce in terms of preference, after the pandemic, this gap will be closed.

Many people joined this form of purchase, while established digital buyers have increased their use during quarantine.

According to data from the consultant, worldwide, almost one in three households (32 percent overall, 40 percent of households with children) has significantly increased their spending on e-commerce during the health emergency.

More revealing is recognizing that 33 percent of households say that in the future, their online purchases will increase. The discrepancies are just as interesting: Online shopping will increase for 40 percent of sustainability-minded shoppers and 45 percent for households with children.

Good news for brands that gained new buyers during the pandemic, is that 38 percent of them say that they will remain customers of the same, an issue that is replicated in 31 percent of people when we talk about new products. and services.

Value consciousness, privileged

The economic anxiety added to the uncertainty about the resurgence of the virus, will make the strategies of prices, promotions and added value will be critical for the competitiveness of the brands.

The situation is dictated by the consequences that the pandemic will leave in the consumer’s pocket. 45 percent of households suffered income losses during the coronavirus outbreak, while 1 in 4 people he hopes that his income will be affected in the future. There is also widespread pessimism in the short term.

The hope that the economy will collapse is limited: Two-thirds of people expect the economy to take a long time to recover.

The prices now more than ever will be the great concern for the consumer as well as its main driver in every purchase.

The percentage of people who say they “pay more attention to prices” increased from 59 percent in the early stages of the epidemic to 68 percent at the time, so 45 percent of consumers say businesses They should help customers by offering discounts and promotions.

Local shopping

Sustainability will have a new reading. Although the supply and production strategies of the brands were already questioned, they will now become a more relevant factor for conventional buyers who will demand support from local economies. Today, consumers around the world are inclined to buy local products. In fact, 65 percent are inclined to buy goods and services from their own country, while 42 percent of consumers say they now pay more attention to the origin of products.

The requirement is clear to brands: One in four consumers thinks that the brands they use should return production to their own country, while one in three worries about putting their safety at risk when products are shipped from abroad. .

