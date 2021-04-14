Three colossi rule the West

The tangle of the West begins to take a shape that seems to be approaching what it can be heading into the playoffs. ORTah Jazz (now 41-14) and Phoenix Suns (39-15) battle for the lead (conference and league, actually). And behind the Clippers emerge definitively, in an exceptional moment (six wins in a row) and with a 38-18 that gives them a margin over the others. The Nuggets, their most dangerous pursuer, have suffered a terrible blow from the injury of Jamal Murray. The Lakers have been without LeBron James or Anthony Davis for weeks. And the Trail Blazers seem of an inferior caliber.

So you can start making the most interesting speculations: if, for example, the Lakers fall to sixth place but escape from seventh, which does not seem to be ruled out right now, we can go in the first round to the first Clippers-Lakers in the history of the NBA playoffs, an absolute bomb with a smell at the end of the Conference … but at the first change. There is much left for that. But of course, Tyronn Lue’s men are on their way to reaching the playoffs looking imperial. In Indiana (115-126) they won their sixth straight game, despite Serge Ibaka’s long absence and the fact that Kawhi Leonard, their MVP, did not play for the second consecutive night due to a foot problem.

But the Clippers continue to play very well, having a great time and shooting very well, a pylon hammer. Now led by Paul George, who added his fourth straight game with at least 30 points and finished with 36, 7 rebounds and 8 assists on his return to Indiana. It’s funny: since the Pacers traded him in July 2017 (it’s already raining), he has returned to what was his home four times and has won all four. Always between boos, which certainly does not affect him much. This time he scored 15 points in the first quarter and added non-stop in the takeoff of the last quarter (0-8 key), when the last resistance of the locals fell.

Along with George, Marcus Morris (22 points, 7 rebounds, 3/3 in triples), Zubac (14 + 7), Kennard, Batum … The Angelenos are in an excellent dynamic that escapes the current level of the Pacers, whose promising season is running low and fell apart in the end. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 13 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon 29 points and 4 assists and Caris LeVert 26 + 6 + 6 for a team that is remaining in the play in cubicle in an apparently irremediable way: 25-28 with five games over him. eleventh but increasingly further away (in results and sensations) from the lot formed by the Hawks, Celtics and Hawks, those who are behind the Nets, Sixers and Bucks and complete the six that, a priori, will get rid of that dangerous play in in the East.

UTAH JAZZ 106-OKC THUNDER 96

The Jazz were coming off a 24-game winning streak at their court against the Washington Wizards. One of the most surprising outcomes of the season followed by a small scare against the impoverished OKC Thunder (in which Gabriel Deck is not yet, by the way): 14-31 still in a first quarter that ended 22-31 and with a tremendous display from Lu Dort, who scored 18 in that quarter and had 22 points at halftime. He finished with 42, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. A fabulous defensive player who is making tremendous progress in attack but that did not save a team that continues without Gilgeous-Alexander and with nothing more to do than observe its young people and think about the draft: now at 20-34 after seven consecutive defeats and ten in eleven games, the six before these with the worst average difference (-28.5) the NBA has seen in 17 years.

The Jazz got serious in time and amassed a 66-38 between the second and third quarters, the latter open with a final 12-0. They finally left the Thunder 38% in shooting, something that (as always) had a lot to do with Rudy Gobert, who put 7 blocks and also added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Bogdanovic (he had a sore wrist from which he had surgery last season) finished with 23 points, Mitchell with 22, Conley with 15 and 14 assists and Niang, in the second game of his starting career, with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6 triples. The Jazz (41-14) are still in command in the West, and in the League, but with the Suns in the back …

PHOENIX SUNS 106-MIAMI HEAT 86

Because the Suns don’t stop. Already at 39-15, increasingly looking serious and 10-3 on the second night of back to back, a proof of the seriousness and depth that Monty Williams’ team treasures. The bench, in fact, was the key in a beating to the Heat That seemed unlikely after a first quarter in which Spoelstra’s men clearly commanded, were 13-25 and closed at 26-34. But after that great offensive effort, with 10 points from Ariza (he did not score more), the Florida team stayed at 52 points the rest of the way, dry on the outside (4 triples and 15 points from Duncan Robinson on the sidelines) and with the scare in the body by an ankle problem of Jimmy Butler.

The Suns opened the gap 30-16 in the second quarter and gradually squeezed the Heat. No heroics from Chris Paul or Devin Booker (12 points, 4/16 shooting), with an increasingly rocky Ayton (19 + 13 this time) and a bench that is one of the best, if not the best, in the NBA: 13 + 5 from Saric, 14 + 6 from Craig, 15 + 5 from Cam Johnson and 14 + 5 and 7 assists from Payne. An outrage against some substitutes for the Heat in which between Dragic and Herro they added 22 points … with 0/10 in triples. Too much difference. The Suns follow a game and a half from the Jazz, the Heat are 28-26, sixth in the East.