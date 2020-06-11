The scandal of the bribes of the Brazilian multinational Odebrecht led to the conviction of three businessmen in Colombia accused of signing false contracts to divert resources and pay bribes

Three Colombian businessmen involved in the corruption scandal were sent to jail for the bribes of the Brazilian multinational Odebrecht in the country, a decision made by the seventh specialized criminal court in Bogotá.

The three involved They were found guilty for lending to simulate contracts with which Odebrecht legalized the bribes it paid to be able to take over the public infrastructure works it carried out in Colombia.

Gabriel Alejandro Dumar Lora, Gustavo Adolfo Torres Forero and Federico Gaviria Velásquez fAll three were convicted of this case.

Dumar Lora and Torres Forero were found guilty of the crime of illicit enrichment of individuals. The first was given four years and five months in prison plus a fine of 84 million pesos (USD 22,833); after the second four years and three months in prison plus a fine of 215 million pesos (USD 58,571), both accepted charges.

For his part, Gaviria Velázquez, who also accepted charges, but partially appealed the decision, He was convicted of the crime of bribery to give or offer and influence peddling of individuals and sentenced to two years and one month in prison in addition to a fine of 1.9 billion pesos (USD 517,606).

In some parts of the ruling it is read that Gaviria “It had the mission to carry out a series of direct or indirect approaches with public officials, in order to seek that, through the payment of large sums of money, they intercede with the officials who would have the possibility of deciding contractual aspects regarding the addition of the Route of the Sun Section II – Via Ocaña-Gamarra, achieving that with this intervention the public bidding was ignored ”.

Gaviria was arrested in the Odebrecht Case in 2017 (Photo: Screenshot / Youtube)

The three condemned have been linked to the Odebrecht bribery case since 2017 thanks to the testimonies of former senator Otto Bula, who was the first captured by these events and was one of the most important links that the Brazilian multinational had with the Colombian Congress.

According to BulaGaviria was in charge of arranging with the representatives of Odebrecht in Colombia Amilton Hideaki, Marcio Marangoni and Eder Paolo Ferracuti, to ensure the award of important civil works to the foreign company, especially of highways, that would have been in the country.

In the trial that took place in 2019 against the condemned, the Prosecutor’s Office detailed that the gifts were paid through simulated contracts, one of those contracts was signed was signed by Torres and his money went to the pockets of Gaviria, who distributed them among those involved.

As part of the agreement that they reached with the Colombian justice, the businessmen must return the money that they illicitly earned for their activities with the corrupt Odebrecht to the National Infrastructure Agency, and they must also issue a public apology to the victims of the case.

