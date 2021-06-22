Three children of Angelina Jolie were ready to testify against Brad Pitt

The same information was confirmed by Us Weekly this weekend after the outlet reported that court records claimed that three children wanted to testify. “Three of the children have asked to testify”, Jolie’s attorneys said in court documents filed in December 2020 and obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, June 17.

Until now it is unknown who the three children who wanted to testify against their father are, but the documents presented by Angelina affirm that “The children whose custody is at stake are old enough to understand what is happening” in the custody case, so we assume that refers to the three largest. The former couple share 19-year-old Maddox; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.