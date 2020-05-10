Three children in New York have died of strange coronavirus-linked syndrome

Three children have died in New York of a rare inflammatory syndrome that could be linked to the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, a development that could indicate a risk of the pandemic to minors.

Cuomo referred on Friday to the death of a five-year-old boy related to coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which is the first known victim linked to this rare disease in New York.

The governor said in an appearance Saturday that the disease has already claimed the lives of at least three young people in the state. He did not provide details about their ages or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

However, he said he is increasingly concerned that the syndrome will become a new emerging risk for children, who were previously thought to be quite immune to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

As noted, state health officials are reviewing 73 cases in which children exposed to COVID-19 also exhibited symptoms of the syndrome, which includes inflammation of the blood vessels and can lead to heart problems.

Cuomo said the children tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies, “but they are not the symptoms they showed when they entered the hospital system.”

The governor called the situation “truly disturbing” and said that people were working under the impression that young people were not at risk from the coronavirus.

“We are no longer so sure of that fact,” he said. “It may very well take several weeks and have not been diagnosed as COVID related,” he added.