NY.- Three children have died in New York from a rare condition directly linked to the coronavirus.

The three minors tested positive for Covid-19 and together with 73 other cases, they have shown inflammation of the blood vessels and heart problems.

Doctors believe this is a complication to Covid, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported over the weekend.

At times it was revealed that the symptoms are very similar to Kawasaki disease that mainly affects six-year-old children.

Before the coronavirus, about 3,000 American children each year reported Kawasaki.

The fatalities are a five-year-old, a seven-year-old and a teenager who despite not showing symptoms of Covid did test positive and died.

They even investigate if it is for coronavirus

According to The country There is still no conclusive evidence that death is directly related to Covid-19, but it is not ruled out either.

“The disease has taken the lives of three young New Yorkers. This is new. This is in development… It is the last thing we need now, with everything that is happening, with all the anxiety that we have, that parents have to worry about whether their little ones are infected, ”said Cuomo.

Although children in the majority of the world have not got rid of the coronavirus, they are only asymptomatic carriers of the virus, there are also several cases of this strange condition that has been detected in New York.

“It is very possible that this has happened for weeks and that it has not been diagnosed as related to Covid,” said the official.

New York is the most affected city in the world with 26,500 deaths and 338,000 infections during this pandemic.

LEE Mexico adds 3,500 deaths from Covid-19

emc

The post Three children in New York die of a strange condition linked to Covid-190 appeared first on Siete24.