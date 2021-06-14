Three Central American families separated by Trump sue for damages

Three immigrant families who were separated at the border between United States and Mexico in 2018 by the administration of the then president, Donald trump, filed a lawsuit for damages against the federal government.

Immigrant parents, identified as Joshua G. G, Erendira C. M, and Wilbur PG, Residents of the Bay area, in northern California, sued the government of President Joe Biden in this state for the harm they inflicted on them and their children, minors, when they were separated at the border by the policy of “Zero tolerance”, established by the Republican government (2017-2021).

In addition to seeking compensation to compensate for the lifetime damage caused by the separation itself, the lawsuit seeks to hold the Federal government for abuses other than families suffered while incarcerated in immigration detention centers, it said in a statement Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area (LCCRSF), an organization that represents migrants.

The three families are Central American and entered the United States through Arizona in May 2018. As soon as they entered the country, the parents were separated “by force” from the children. 6, 11 and 13 years old at that time, “without prior notice or explanation,” the legal complaint alleges.

Wilbur, Joshua and Erendira they spent weeks detained in facilities without being able to speak with their children or receive information about them.

Hayden Rodarte, attorney for the LCCRSF, stated in a statement that “These three families endured dirty and overcrowded cells, inadequate food and water, and little or no medical care, all while they were separated from their children and under threats of deportation from government officials.”

Even the mismanagement of the authorities in the supervision of minors after being separated from their parents would have caused one of the minors to suffer “a sexual assault and other injuries,” the lawsuit says.

In the case of Eréndira, the Government initiated a criminal proceeding with the “ulterior purpose… of forcibly separating Eréndira and Yasmin (her daughter) in a way that deterred them from seeking asylum in the United States, ”the legal action says.

The organization representing the three families, together with the law firm Keker, Van Nest & Peters, highlighted that the legal claim is supported under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), which allows people to sue the US Government for injuries committed by federal agents.

In this sense the lawyer Christopher SunHe opined that “immigration agents are not above the law. His conduct violated federal law and that is what our clients will prove in court. “