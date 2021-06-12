Three centennial friends celebrate life together in New York: world record of experiences?

Ruth, Edith and Lorraine are known on the Upper West Side of Manhattan (NYC) as “The Golden Girls”, in reference to the TV series (1985-1992) about older friends who shared a paradise residence in Florida.

But this friendship is not only for real and in the rudeness of New York, but it could also easily establish a world record, Well, these are centennial girls and, in addition, they have their birthday on consecutive dates.

It’s a huge milestone for three New York women, each with a century of memories of all kinds, including the current pandemic. They say the longing to reunite with friends and family helped them get through the lockdown, and now your birthday wish is coming true.

Ruth Schwartz is a retired teacher, Edith Moscou was a businesswoman and Lorraine Pirrello sang at the famous Met Opera in New York. These three women born in June 1921, now they live here in the same building, Atria Senior Living.

They would not do it any other way. They say they have lived a full and fabulous existence, with dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Last year, surviving in the pandemic, they found more strength in each other. Now his building has organized a week of festivities for them to celebrate the 100-year coincidence of the three, Pix11 reported.

According to Wikipedia, currently The oldest person in the world is the Japanese Kane Tanaka (118 years, 160 days); and in the US the record is held by Thelma Sutcliffe, who has 114 years and 253 days in Nebraska. Curiously, On all longevity charts, there are far more women alive than men over the age of 110.