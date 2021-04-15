Three bullish actions on the Ibex 35 that invite you to climb its trend

At a technical level, IAG (Iberia), PharmaMar and Banco Sabadell do not offer so many opportunities at this time, since they consolidate positions on the stock market and have accumulated overbought, but this is not the case of Bankinter, ArcelorMittal and Acerinox that offer options for investors who want to get on the trend that they are developing in the Ibex 35.

“Bankinter maintains intact the growing medium-term structure, gradually approaching resistance and the next upward target of 6.098 euros per share. In this sense, we are monitoring the reduction in trading activity, a potential sign of upward exhaustion that will not begin to be corroborated in price as long as it does not pierce the previous support of 5.43 euros per share “, points out the Investment Strategies analyst, José Antonio González.

According to the technical indicators of Investment Strategies, Bankinter’s shares are at a time of an upward cycle with a trend both in the medium and long term, a positive moment and increasing long-term volume. The Investment Strategies indicators give it a score of eight out of ten.

As for the assessment made by the analysts’ consensus, it is not entirely positive, since they place their average target price at 5.34 euros, which represents a downward potential of 7.52%. It has seven buy recommendations, seven to hold and six to sell, so the average recommendation is to hold, according to Reuters.

The consensus of the analysts is more positive, on the other hand, with PharmaMar since they place their average target price at 107.35 euros per share, which gives it a potential for revaluation of 13.4%. Although it should be borne in mind that on a technical level it is not at its most suitable moment and we would have to look for a better entry point.

“The price of PharmaMar continues to lose positions, consolidating over the last few days under levels of technical relevance, opening the door to continue the declines until the next support to be highlighted, the upward gap of 87.74 euros per share. We prioritize a bearish scenario as long as we do not witness an upward break from the previous relative maximum of 100.50 euros per share, “says González.

Acerinox and ArcelorMittal: moment of entry and fundamental support

“ArcelorMittal despite the reduction in contracting activity and the accumulated extreme overbought readings in price oscillators, the price manages to exceed and consolidate above 24.06 / 23.795 euros per share, extending the unquestionable structure in time and form growing in the medium term, a structure that will not begin to be questioned or show a greater downward risk as long as the price does not violate the 21,245 euros per share, a level that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or medium term “, emphasizes González.

ArcelorMittal is in a great technical moment like the other steelmaker of the Ibex 35, Acerinox. The Spanish company led by Bernando Velázquez is already seeking the resistance of 12.35 euros in April 2015. Acerinox has risen by 81.5% since last November when the vaccination process began to be launched.

Both companies are going to benefit from the stimulus plans announced in the US and the European Union, and in fact Acerinox ensures that the order book in the first quarter is up 80% compared to 2020.

This same week both Deutsche Bank and Jefferies have issued positive recommendations on both companies, raising their target price and their potential to rise in the stock market. ArcelorMittal has a purchase council of more than 88%, since out of 17 valuations issued 15 are purchase, while in the case of Acerinox the percentage reaches 84%, having 16 purchase recommendations out of 19 issued.

According to Reuters, the consensus of analysts places Acerinox’s target price at 11.89 euros per share, which gives it a potential upside of 0.85%. ArcelorMittal, for its part, has a potential upside of 20% to 29.94 euros per share from the 20.85 at which the year began.