Three bouts of the cruiserweight tournament next week on NXT. With these fights the first day of the two groups will end.

Three bouts of the cruiserweight tournament next week on NXT

WWE announced yesterday that next Wednesday we will have three matches on the first day of the NXT cruiserweight title tournament after yesterday we saw the first match of Group B with the victory of Tozawa vs. Isaiah Scott.

The bouts will be the first two of group A, with the presence of a Drake Maverick who was fired yesterday from the company but who has just participated in the tournament. Maverick will face Jake Atlas next Wednesday.

The other match in group A will be the one against Tony Nese vs. Kushida in a fight that will surely delight fans, since both fighters are clear favorites to take the title.

In group B we will have the debut of Son of the Ghost in a combat that will face the British Jack Gallagher. A combat where we will see the masked fighter again as we have already seen in his promotional video that was broadcast tonight on NXT.

As we move forward the winners of each group will face each other in the tournament final to crown the interim NXT cruiserweight champion and hopefully when this interim champion can face the current champion Jordan Devlin for crowning the weight champion NXT cruise.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!