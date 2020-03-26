Three bouts announced for NXT on April 1. During the program of the yellow and black brand last night, three matches were announced for next week.

Three bouts announced for NXT on April 1

Last night three bouts were announced for next week’s NXT program and that some of them would be part of the NXT Takeover Tampa show that the company had planned to do on April 4 and which was canceled like all Wrestlemania week.

The first and most outstanding match of all is the North American title match where the current champion, Keith Lee will defend the title in a triple threat against Damian Priest and Donavan Dijakovic, in a fight that despite the size of the three fighters we are sure that it will leave many highlights.

The second fight It will be a gauntlet match between six wrestlers where the winner will be the last participant in the ladder match for being the challenger to the NXT women’s title. that when the meeting takes place on April 8, we will already know who he is.

The participants for this match are those defeated in the qualifying matches, Kayden Carter, Aliyah, Deonna Purrazzo, Dakota Kai & Shotzi Blackheart. The sixth fighter is Xia Li that I cannot fight Aliyah last night when attacked by Io Shirai.

The third and last combat is the one that will face Bobby Fish vs. Velveteen Dream. The match was boozed by Adam Cole who said he was on vacation and that Dream had done nothing to win a title match against him and that he should start earning it by facing Fish.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.