Three bouts announced for AEW Dynamite on May 6. The company’s next show will air live from Jacksonville, Florida.

It looks like next week the AEW Dynamite show will be loaded with interesting bouts and fighters coming back after not being present on the Georgia recordings. Three matches have been announced for next Wednesday’s show.

The first of them will be the one that faces the current champion of the company, Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a fight that although it has not been announced it is expected that it does not have the title at stake.

Another great tag team match has been announced for next week when Inner Circle members, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho face off in a tag team match with Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy. Remember that Omega is a tag team champion with Hangman Page, but with the latter injured, Omega will team up with Hardy.

The third fight that has been announced for next week is the one that will face one of the finalists of the tournament for the TNT title, Cody who will face Joey Janela.

As if this were not enough, it has also been announced the presence in the MJF program It seems that he has already recovered from his injury but that it has not been reported if he will be fighting or will be in any segment in the program.

