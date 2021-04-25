Three Bonoloto winners win more than 61,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 1.6 million

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Saturday has left three successful second category (5 hits + complementary) that have won a total of 61,719.76 euros each.

As reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, the winning tickets have been validated in the towns of Crevillent (Alicante), The Roda of Andalusia (Seville) and Arganda del Rey (Madrid).

Also, this Saturday there were no first-rate winners (6 hits), so the generated pot accumulates for the draw next Monday, April 26.

In this way, a single winner in the highest category could win 1.6 million of euros.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,461,104.50 euros.