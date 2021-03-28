Three Bonoloto winners win more than 52,000 euros and the jackpot is 500,000

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Saturday has left three successful second category (5 hits + complementary), which have each won a prize of 52,377.81 euros.

Specifically, the winning tickets have been validated in lottery administrations of Cartagena (Murcia), You see (Asturias) and Gandia (Valencia), has reported Lotteries and State Betting.

This time there were no first-rate winners (6 hits), so it is generated a boat that will be put into play next Monday and in which a single winner could win 500,000 euros.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,075,268 euros.

This Friday, the Bonoloto distributed the jackpot accumulated to date of 340,600.69 euros, which went to the town of Villanueva de Algaidas (Malaga).