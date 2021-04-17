Three Bonoloto winners win 70,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 2 million

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Friday has left three successful second category (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 69,925.11 euros each.

Specifically, two of the winning tickets have been consigned in the receiving office nº 4,295 of Alicante, while the third ticket has been validated through the official channel on the internet of State Lotteries and Gambling.

Likewise, as there are no first-rate winners in this draw, it has been generated a boat With which, in this Saturday’s game, a top-flight winner could win 2 million euros.

The collection This Friday’s draw amounted to a total of 2,728,417.50 euros.

The Bonoloto draw is celebrated from Monday to Saturday and to play it is necessary to place at least two bets. The bets have a price of 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw of those organized by Lotteries and State Betting.