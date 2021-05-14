Three Bonoloto winners take more than 66,000 euros and the jackpot rises to 1.9 million

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Friday has left three successful second category (5 hits + complementary) that have won a prize of 66,865.50 euros each.

Specifically, the winning tickets have been validated in administrations and lottery offices of Almendralejo (Badajoz), Madrid Y Santa Cruz of Tenerife.

As there are no successful first-rate tickets, increase the jackpot generated that will be put into play in the next draw, this Saturday, May 15.

In this way, a single winner in the highest category could win 1.9 million euros, has reported Lotteries and State Betting.

The collection This Friday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,779,624 euros.