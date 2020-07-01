From cracked feet, to stretch marks, to haggard eyes or bags on the eyelids, the Snowy cream It can help you combat some of the most common skin problems.

And is that, Who does not have at home a metal can of this miraculous and magical Snowy cream?

Among other things, with the Snowy cream classic you can:

Makeup remover: Apply a little Nívea cream to your makeup face and then gently wipe with a cotton ball. It will not only remove makeup but will hydrate all of your skin.

Cracked feet, dry knees and elbows: Apply a little Nívea cream every day to the areas of your skin that are more likely to dry out and / or crack and you will notice the difference in a short time.

Hydrated hair without split ends: Apply Nívea cream to your hair. It is the best treatment to hydrate it and restore silkiness and shine!