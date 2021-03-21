Three bacteria unknown to science discovered on the International Space Station

A joint investigation by NASA and scientists from the US and India has discovered four strains of bacteria on the International Space Station, three of which were completely unknown to science.

As reported Science Alert, these bacteria belong to a type of family that can be found in soil and fresh water, and have a role in fixing nitrogen or assisting plant growth, as it prevents the development of other harmful pathogens.

One of these bacteria, found inside an old HEPA filter, was identified as a known species called Methylorubrum rhodesianum, indicate the researchers in the article published in Frontiers in Microbiology.

The team, led by the geneticist Swati bijlani from the University of Southern California, sequenced the other three strains (called IF7SW-B2T, IIF1SW-B5 and IIF4SW-B5) and discovered that they all belong to the same species, which had not been previously identified, and which they have proposed to call Methylobacterium ajmalii in honor of the Indian scientist Ajmal Khan.

Two scientists from this team, Kasthuri Venkateswaran and Nitin Kumar Singh, from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), have considered the positive effects that these bacteria will have for future cultures in space.

“To grow plants in extreme places where resources are minimal, the isolation of new microbes that help promote the growth of these plants under stressful conditions is essential, “they say in a statement.

When verifying that these microbes were capable of survive the harsh conditions of the International Space Station, the team subjected the four strains to genetic analysis in order to look for genes that can be used in plant growth.

“This will further aid in the identification of genetic determinants that could potentially be responsible for promote plant growth under microgravity conditions and contribute to the development of self-sustaining plant crops for long-term space missions in the future, “the researchers conclude.