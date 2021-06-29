Three arrested in the Canary Islands for kidnapping an immigrant girl to take her to Paris

National Police car. (Photo: – EUROPA PRESSEuropa Press)

The National Police arrested three people on Tuesday accused of stealing a nine-year-old girl from a reception center, who had arrived in Gran Canaria by boat, to take her to Paris, claiming that they were her parents and her aunt, as reported the Higher Police Headquarters of the Canary Islands through a statement.

The minor arrived in Gran Canaria by boat, where she lived in a reception facility with a 22-year-old woman, who claimed to be her aunt, since their arrival on the island.

The young woman acted in agreement with a man and a woman who claimed to be the girl’s parents. Thus, the couple tried to take her to Paris after getting her out of the stay and taking a flight from Gran Canaria to Tenerife.

However, the organization warned that the minor had disappeared after receiving a visit from a young couple, who identified themselves as her parents. Both the couple and the alleged aunt, who had custody of the girl, have been arrested after a quick police action motivated by the notice of the center where the little girl resided.

Detention at the airport

Thus, the National Police could verify that both had taken a flight with the minor to the island of Tenerife, where the next morning they intended to catch another to Paris. At the airport, they were located and detained and the minor was admitted to a reception center located on the island of Tenerife.

Once at the police headquarters, the detainee voluntarily acknowledged that he was not the father of the little girl, while the detained woman could not document her motherhood, so the corresponding DNA tests will be carried out in order to determine if realm …

