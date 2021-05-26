Three arrested for the fall of the cable car that caused 14 deaths in Italy

Cable car in Italy. (Photo: EFE)

Three people have been arrested this morning for the fall of the cabin of the cable car that connected the towns of Stresa and Mottarone, in the Piedmont region, in northern Italy, and that caused 14 deaths last weekend after it was known that one of the emergency brakes had been purposely disengaged to remedy a fault.

After several hours of interrogation, the arrests of Luigi Nerini, 56, owner of the company “Ferrovie del Mottarone” that manages the cable car, as well as the director and chief of operations of the cable car, have been ordered, accused of intentional multiple homicide , disaster due to negligence and removal of tools to prevent workplace accidents, media reported.

The chief prosecutor of the case has asserted upon leaving the interrogation that all of them had been aware of the failure in the brake system for weeks, that “the system presented anomalies and would have needed a more radical intervention, with a prolonged stoppage of activity cable car ”, so they decided not to fix it.

The investigations will continue this Wednesday with technical expertise at the scene, while, at the moment, there are no more people under investigation.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

At least 14 dead and a child in critical condition when a cable car goes down in Italy

The boy injured in the cable car accident in Italy is stable

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.