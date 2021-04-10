Three airlines order to keep their 737 Max on the ground due to problems

Following a company statement reporting problems in the electrical system of the 737 Max aircraft, at least three airlines in the United States ordered these units to be grounded.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

Airlines American, Southwest and United reported that they have 53 planes from their fleet grounded.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 Max planes parked in a Boeing field in this aerial photo over Seattle, Washington, United States. June 11, 2020. REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson / File Photo

Boeing recommended to 16 customers that a potential electrical problem on a specific group of 737 Max aircraft be investigated before continuing operations.

”We are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States. We also inform our customers of the registration numbers of the specific aircraft affected and will provide them with instructions on appropriate corrective actions, ”the Boeing statement said.

This new problem arises weeks after airlines began flying the 737 Max again after two fatal accidents abroad.

The Boeing company stopped manufacturing that controversial plane in January after two serious plane crashes in 2018 and 2019. Now American Airlines reported that it plans to use them again before the end of this year.

The airlines said they do not have an immediate timeline for when the planes could return to service.

American said the problem affects 17 of its most recently delivered planes.

A Boeing spokeswoman said the problem is not related to a key safety system linked to both fatal accidents.