Threats to US congressmen double so far in 2021

15 minutes. The threats received by members of the United States Congress (USA) so far in 2021 doubled compared to those received in 2020, after the assault on the Capitol last January, authorities reported this Friday.

The inspector general of the Capitol Police, Michael Bolton, predicted in a report from his department that the number of cases will continue to increase “due to the unique environment of threats” that currently exists.

The compound of the US federal Congress in Washington has been completely fenced in since January, which turned the Capitol into a fortification.

Lawmakers are currently debating whether to approve new funds to make that so far temporary protection permanent.

The report, which does not provide details about the content or name the congressmen targeted by these threats, explicitly endorses the creation of a surveillance unit. Also the need for “additional resources, such as new employees, training and vehicles”

More than 400 people face criminal charges for the assault on January 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the headquarters of the US Congress. This in an event that left five dead, one of them a Capitol police officer.

Trump supporters tried to disrupt a joint session of the two houses of the US Legislature. In it, the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential elections was to be ratified.

The session was suspended for a few hours. However, it was finally retaken and Biden’s electoral victory could be endorsed.