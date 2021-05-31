threatening to post videos of minors is sexual assault

The Supreme Court has ruled on extortion on social networks, raising the sentence to a man who intimidated a minor by demanding that she send him photos and videos of her with sexual content, and threatening to publish the files he had already sent her on Tuenti if she did not receive more videos of this type.

From the initial 2 years and 9 months, the Supreme Court has decided to extend the sentence to 5 years and 4 months in prison, classifying the case as sexual assault and establishing that “the physical distance between the aggressor and the victim does not distort the requirements of sexual assault “.

The decision of the Supreme Court will create jurisprudence in other cases of sexual extortion and will mean a hardening of the penalties in this type of cases, where the position of the Supreme encourages classifying them as sexual assault (where there is violence) despite the “distance” from social networks that at the moment of truth it is not so.

Online bullying is enough to talk about the crime of sexual assault

As described by the Court, the intimidation “threatens the sexual freedom of the victim in a scenario, that of social networks, with the greatest harmful and lasting impact“In the specific case, the aggressor deceived the victim in 2012 by posing as a woman in Tuenti. The minor was 12 years old and was tricked into taking photos and recording videos of sexual content, under the threat of denouncing her family and to disseminate the recordings he had of her.

The Provincial Court of Valencia initially convicted of the crime of corruption of minors, but after the appeal of the prosecution, the Supreme Court has decided that there was sexual assault. A position that in the future may tip the balance in other similar cases.

As explained by the Supreme Court, the crime of sexual assault does not require that the acts be carried out directly and physically on the victim. The difference between abuse and aggression is precisely in the violence exerted on the victim, but the Supreme Court’s position focuses on the result rather than on the way.

“The social dimension of ICT, by facilitating the exchange of images and videos of acts of sexual objectification, can become a very powerful instrument of intimidation with a greater harmful and lasting impact of injury” points out the Supreme Court. “This new cyberspace of social interaction weakens privacy protection frameworks.”

The fact that it was the girl herself who, under intimidation, performs the sexual touching does not affect to the fact of attempting against the sexual freedom of the victim, since, as the judge explains, this includes the “freedom of personal self-determination projected on the right of everyone to decide when, how, with whom and to whom to show their body or demonstrate your sexuality or your sexual desires. ” Under this definition of sexual freedom, online extortion amounts to assault.

In 2018, the magistrate himself sentenced a man to 22 years in prison who extorted 5 women online. A sentence that marked the legal bases of the ‘sextortion’ and that with the recent decision the position is reinforced that online distance does not prevent violence against victims.

