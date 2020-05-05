Sinaloa.- In the middle of last April, a series of videos were circulating where alleged gunmen warned of a curfew in the face of the health contingency that Sinaloa is going through, and for those who did not respect it, there would be severe punishments.

For the renowned sociologist and professor at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Tomás Guevara Martínez, this caused some fear in the population.

For yours

Given this situation, Guevara Martínez, from his point of view, believes that these violent messages could be sent to his own people, to whom they command, and not to the general public.

“The notice is to tell them that they are no longer allowed to walk on the street,” he explained.

He also highlighted that even the criminal groups themselves are making the distribution of pantries in the most vulnerable colonies, even with the painted face of Chapo Guzmán.

He considered that they are trying to win the people over again after what happened on October 17, the so-called Black Thursday.

Some wanting to do the business of their lives with the pandemic and others using the pain of the people to be able to claim.

Regarding the events that took place last Saturday where a young man woke up “tableado” in Bachigualato and two others had their index fingers severed, the sociologist did not confirm that it is the same subject where criminals try to align their people so that they do not walk on the street, but he questioned that it could be one of the possibilities.

He stressed that in these cases, the orders given by the drug trafficker are not like those issued by the government to the civilian population.

“Here it is: I order you not to go out, and if you go out, it’s your turn. More than a call, it is a threat ”, he considered.

They spread fear

It was heard in the videos that they viralized on networks, that as of 22:00 they would not let them walk on the streets without any kind of business and take better shelter in their homes, otherwise they would be “tabulated”.

Later, other images were seen where they beat an individual with a table marked with the initials of COVID-19.

Give thanks

One more video spread on networks, where a woman is seen receiving a pantry with the initials of JGL (Joaquín Guzmán Loera), who thanked her for such a noble gesture. These grants were allegedly delivered in the Bicentennial and Las Coloradas sectors, among others.

.