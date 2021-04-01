Thread bodysuit! Noelia causes more than sighs to her fans | Instagram

The singer Noelia recently shared a video with which she left more than one of her followers breathless, in her publication she appears wearing a tiny body made only of threads.

This time Noelia He left very little to the imagination and of course several of his admirers were more than delighted to see his charms exposed.

Being a celebrity, the beautiful Puerto Rican blonde always captivates with her cute figureIf the silhouette is quite striking, especially because to date it has not undergone any aesthetic adjustments, everything about it is completely natural and for which it feels extremely proud.

An hour ago she published it on Instagram, surprisingly it has around 26,870 views so far, it also has 216 comments where Internet users definitely expressed their desire to have her aside, reaffirming what we already know, that Noelia is a woman extremely beautiful and captivating.

The video was shared with the aim of welcoming the month of April, the interpreter of “Give me a reason“She looks very fresh and quite happy in her video.

Loving April, that’s how I am neither more nor less, with my beautiful flaws, “wrote Noelia.

The beautiful singer, model, actress and businesswoman claims to have flaws, just like anyone else, however for many of her followers she is more than perfect, especially with that figure that makes anyone fall in love.

Wearing a garment that is possibly part of her Noelicious collection, the singer has become her own model, who better than her to show off her products.

While she is on her balcony, she appears modeling this design, while she wiggles her hips a bit and walks a little to show off not only the model but also her beautiful charms, which were perfectly visible to Internet users.

The bodysuit that the businesswoman is wearing is an intense pink, it was also accompanied by phosphorescent sneakers that we have seen on more than one occasion in other of her videos, these combine perfectly thanks to the high and striking, however they do not they take a lot of attention away from their tiny garment.

On the front it has two strips that go through its charms and reach the “base” of the same towards the back, some thin threads come out that end up getting lost among its charms.