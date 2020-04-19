With the pause in world football due to the coronavirus outbreak, “Globo” will show, this Sunday, the Brazilian team’s defeat against Argentina, in the 2005 Confederations Cup final. his “magic quartet” with Ronaldinho, Adriano, Kaká and Robinho made history by thrilling fans around the world with a squad packed with superstars.

One of the stars of that team was former player Zé Roberto, at the time playing for Bayern Munich, Germany. To THROW!, the midfielder of that team recalled the intense dispute for the starters among the idols, told how it was the emotion of facing a South American rival in the decision and recalled the reviews in the locker room.

– The day before the game, we arrived at the stadium to train after Argentina. The national team arrived on the bus and the guys started coming to curse and hit the glass of the bus to provoke us, and this brought a lot of motivation. Of course, the rivalry between Brazil and Argentina already speaks for itself, but that provocation made our team come in very concentrated.

HAD SAMBA! After the title in 2005, national team players took instruments to the field (Photo: Disclosure)

Acting more defensively in the scheme, Zé Roberto had a role, along with Emerson, to prevent the Argentines’ counterattack. In that game, Zé does not forget the commitment of the other athletes so that spaces to the rival were avoided.

– Since the beginning of the game, we were scoring strongly. The selection was much superior in technical quality and the difference would be the marking. It worked perfectly, because when we lost the ball, Ronaldinho would return at the first wheel to help and Kaká would take the full-back. I can say it was a perfect ending.

– The dispute was very healthy. Each understood that the other was playing, but that everyone could play and always respecting each other. Respect just brought us together. Whoever played knew that the guy who was flying was on the bench. At that time, just being summoned was already very difficult.

Adriano scored two goals against Argentina in the final (Photo: THOMAS BOHLEN / Arquivo Lance!)

However, that Selection was also marked by games in the locker room. A lot of samba and fun: in this way, the fans recorded the selection that won the 2005 Confederations Cup. Between Roberto Carlos and Robinho, Zé confessed that the game had no limit.

– It was too much review, too much fun. Robinho when at someone’s feet to make fun of, if he didn’t take it in stride, he would make the guy go through so much fun. It was really cool, a relaxed environment where everyone respected each other. Kaka has a serious face, but he made fun of himself – he said, who still revealed an internal joke:

– At that time, I sat next to Kaka and we joked that we would open a gym when we stopped playing to rehabilitate the athletes. It was Emerson with a crooked leg, Dida hunched over, Roberto Carlos with a dwarf leg. We analyzed each player and created the “Foreign Bodies” academy. Now and then we remember this game.

