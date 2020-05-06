Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Within the video game industry, there are many developers and distributors that make great productions possible and that belong to much bigger and more powerful entities, talking about economics and intellectual property. One of them is THQ Nordic (Embracer Group), which has a huge number of subsidiaries and hundreds of intellectual properties. Well, within all this conglomerate of companies, there were 2 that exchanged franchises.

Distributor THQ Nordic announced today via Twitter message that it reached an agreement to exchange franchises with Koch Media. Specifically, this Austrian distributor announced that it would say goodbye to its Painkiller and Red Faction properties and that it would receive in return the 4 IPs of Koch Media Sacred, Risen, Rush for Berlin and Second Sight & Singles: Flirt Up Your Life !.

It is also striking that the company represented this exchange as if it were Pokémon in the Game Boy versions, in which users could exchange creatures through a cable, even replicating the messages when they said goodbye to the Pokémon.

THQ Nordic trades Painkiller & Red Faction for Koch Media’s Sacred, Risen, Rush for Berlin, Second Sight & Singles: Flirt Up Your Life! Koch waves farewell as their IPs are transferred. „Take good care of them!“ # THQNordic #KochMedia pic.twitter.com/HLVmXJXY9K – THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 5, 2020

Why did THQ Nordic make this change?

In case you do not know about these 2 companies, let us tell you that they are 2 companies that belong to the former Nordic Games, then called THQ Nordic AB and today known as the Embracer Group, an entity that owns a large number of subsidiary companies and intellectual properties.

While it may seem that being Embracer Group affiliate companies you can share property, the truth is that both have a degree of autonomy. In 2018 THQ Nordic acquired Koch Media (which operates Deep Silver, Metro and Saints Row delivery distributor, for example) in exchange for $ 121 million euros. However, Koch Media would operate under THQ Nordic, but independently of the latter and would be separate from THQ Nordic AB (Embracer Group).

As for IP, they are not very popular, and they have been inactive for a long time. However, this exchange could mean that in the future we know news about them, taking into account that THQ Nordic has a large production capacity. 1 year ago he revealed that he was working on around 80 projects.

What do you think of this news? Is there a game within the exchange that interests you? Have you played any Would you like them to come back? Tell us in the comments.

We take advantage of the fact that we talk about THQ Nordic to inform you that it continues with its expansion process. He recently announced that he would have a greater presence in Japan. Among the most important acquisitions of the company are Gunfire Games (creators of Darksiders III) and Saber Interactive (in charge of the port of The Witcher: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch and who will work on Crysis Remastered). THQ Nordic will even be in charge of the return of Time Splitters. You can find more news related to THQ Nordic and Embracer Group by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.