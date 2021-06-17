Thousands sign petition for Jeff Bezos not to return to Earth after his space trip



Good luck to Jeff Bezos and his companions on the trip to space scheduled for July 20, 2021.

Photo: ERIC BARADAT / .

Jeff Bezos, the richest man on the planet, will surely be surprised knowing that a petition has been uploaded to change.org to request that he not return to Earth after the trip he has scheduled for July 20.

In the witty petition they compare the millionaire to the comic book villain Lex Luthor, and they hold him responsible for wanting to take over the world, published RT.

Obviously it must be a joke, but what is striking is that the request made by José Ortiz, had already added 8,000 signatures of the 10,000 that he hoped to collect.

In the petition, Bezos is accused of having “worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons, to gain control” of the world.

“Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of an ‘online’ retail store highly successful. However, in reality he is an evil lord who strives to dominate the world. We have known this for years, ”says the petition.

We don’t know how the owner of Amazon will take this, but he should already be getting ready to travel next month with his brother Mark and the person who paid $ 28 million for a place in New Shepard.

The journey from which you are asked not to return, it will barely last between 10 and 15 minutes.

Bezos and his four companions will arrive at the Kárman line, considered the frontier of space, where they will feel the experience of weightlessness and where they will appreciate the curvature of the earth for about three minutes, and then return to a point near the launch site.

Hopefully the billionaire takes it with humor and that the experience is a success for pioneers in space travel.

