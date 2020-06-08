A man and a boy participate in the protests over the death of George Floyd near the White House. Free Press Photo

Thousands of protesters marched this Saturday to the White House as part of protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, which fueled a debate on inequality in the black community.

“Without justice there is no peace,” protesters protested as they began to gather in Washington near the White House, also outside the Lincoln Memorial and on Capitol Hill, to protest Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis, a man black man who was suffocated by a white police officer.

Five months after the presidential election and at a time when the United States is still fighting the coronavirus, Floyd’s death opened the debate on police brutality and inequalities suffered by black citizens, exacerbated by the pandemic, which showed that they suffer higher mortality and unemployment rates.

“A lot of people think of racism and think of things like the KKK,” Chris Wade, a 29-year-old black professor, told . of the white supremacist group. “Today racism is the lack of opportunities and resources,” he said in a protest near the Capitol that would later converge with the march in front of the White House.

In Washington, under a leaden sun, protesters – most of them wearing masks – began to arrive in the vicinity of the White House and from early on there was an important police device and several helicopters flew over the city.

Thousands of people took to the streets, according to . journalists, and numerous protesters wore black T-shirts with the message “I can’t breathe,” the last words of Floyd that were recorded in a video that unleashed the wave of outrage.

Groups of volunteers distributed water bottles throughout the city to weather temperatures above 30ºC with scorching humidity.

In Philadelphia, a crowd gathered in front of the city’s Museum of Art and in New York, Miami, Chicago or Los Angeles, hundreds of people also gathered this Saturday, in a day in which there were also protests in London, Pretoria, Paris, Berlin and Sydney, among other cities.

In Washington, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser – who is clashing with President Donald Trump after the president ordered a crackdown on a protest outside the White House on Monday – joined the rally on Saturday.

Bowser renamed this point of the city on Friday as Black Lives Matter. And activists painted that message on the pavement in yellow letters.

– His death “woke us up” –

After Floyd was honored in Minneapolis, he will be fired this Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, his home state, where authorities ordered the flags to be lowered at half-staff.

His remains were greeted by a crowd that applauded him with his fist held high and thousands of people lined up to bid him farewell, protected by umbrellas on a scorching hot day in the southern United States.

“Some deaths are not death. Some deaths wake us all up, ”said Jeremy Collins, a spokesman for the governor of North Carolina. He “woke us all up,” he added.

Floyd’s family came to the ceremony dressed in white, and his sister LaTonya said she hopes this mobilization will prevent more cases of police brutality. My brother “is making a major change for the world,” he added.

Amid the mobilizations, the debate in the United States on the suppression of protests increases, the most important since the 1960s, the era of the fight for civil rights.

The release of images in Buffalo, New York, showing a police officer pushing an elderly man and a contingent of officers past him as the man bled from his ears sparked outrage, and two officers were suspended.

This series of protests poses one of the great challenges to the Trump presidency. The president condemned Floyd’s death but also referred to protesters as “thugs” and “terrorists” and has been accused of exacerbating tensions.

A human rights group filed a lawsuit against Trump after security forces fired tear gas at a peaceful protest.

Last weekend there were riots and looting outside the protests.

Authorities have issued unprecedented curfews that have already been lifted in Washington, Los Angeles and other cities, but New York continues with restrictions.

These protests occur when the country has not overcome the coronavirus pandemic and many experts have warned that the protests could fuel new outbreaks.