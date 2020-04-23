Microsoft announced a few days ago an initiative for Xbox One users to help combat the coronavirus. In case you don’t remember, Microsoft Rewards members can play, earn reward points, and donate them.

For every 1,000 points players give, Microsoft will donate $ 1 USD to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Foundation). Fortunately, the program has been a success and has recorded excellent results.

Xbox One community united to fight COVID-19

The initiative pleased the players, since they only had to stay at home and play their favorite titles to help. According to Microsoft, as of this writing, over 100,000 donations have been registered with Microsoft Rewards.

Thus, the company has donated “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to the CDC Foundation. “We are incredibly inspired by the way the community is coming together to provide support in this time of need,” Microsoft wrote.

Given the good results, the company announced that players will now be able to donate to 2 other foundations through Microsoft Rewards: the United Nations (UN) and GlobalGiving.

We remind you that this initiative is available for now for the players of the United States. Points can be earned for playing various titles or consuming multimedia content.

Launching today in the U.S., players can use their Microsoft Rewards points to donate to two new global foundations – @UNFoundation and @GlobalGiving – in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. https://t.co/9cXT62l1bq – Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 22, 2020

“We are proud to support these organizations that are having a positive impact on the world and help empower players to support in exchange for playing the titles they know and love from home,” added the company.

Microsoft also highlighted Mojang’s initiative, which will collaborate with the UN in a prevention campaign where various Minecraft characters will be used. Various recommendations will be given to prevent the spread of the virus.

