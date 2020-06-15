Around 300 thousand numbers were leaked on the Web, in some cases exposing the profile picture and the user’s name

By: Web Writing

Monterrey.- A small error caused thousands of numbers of WhatsApp will be exposed on the Web.

He was the cybersecurity expert Athul Jayaram who discovered this failure that leaked about 300 thousand Telephone numbers with a simple internet search.

This failure It was presented both in the mobile version and in WhatsApp Web. This allowed a user to send a message to someone who is not saved as a contact and generates a conversation link that is not encrypted, so Google reads it and indexes it on the Web, exposing the phone number.

Jayaram noted that if the link is shared anywhere, the number is also visible in plain text.

This leak mainly affected users of United States, United Kingdom, India and Spain, although this also reached Mexican users.

The risk for users whose numbers were leaked is that they may be subject to scam attempts, as strangers can send them messages.

The problem can go further, if people have their public profile, so strangers may have access to your profile picture, name, and status.

How do you know if your number was leaked on the Web?

If you want to know if your number was leaked on the Internet, what you have to do is go to the search engine of your choice and type the following: site: wa.me + 52 xxx xxx xx xx (the x’s will be replaced by your cell number).

If the search does not return any results, you can rest assured that your number was not filtered.