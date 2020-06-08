A few days ago, Jesús Porras, a Genbeta reader specialized in SEO, contacted us to tell us that with the simple search for “site: https: //api.whatsapp.com/send? Phone =” on Google, they appear hundreds of thousands of telephone numbers in the search engine, without these having authorized it per se. According to Google, there are 176,000 results.

If we want to filter, and add a “+34” in the search, we can find the Spanish numbers listed, which according to Google there are 1,640. Doing research, We saw that most of them were business numbers and numbers registered under WhatsApp Business, and we understood why they were easily exposed.

The reason is none other than the indexing that Google makes of all the links published on web pages and on social media pages. They publish, with links such as the search, the contact numbers of the businesses or people who want us to be able to speak to them without having to save the number in our agenda. This has an official name, “Click to Chat”, and has been known for a long time.

The problem is not that businesses use this route, but rather that WhatsApp and Facebook allow these phone links to be indexed in Google, something that is achieved by using from noindex in the famous robots.txt file.

A problem that WhatsApp groups have already suffered

The problem of the groups that was known in February has already been solved.

In February of this year, we already told how, if the invitation link of a WhatsApp group had been published on a web page, it would appear on Google. Doing the search “site: chat.whatsapp.com” in Google, the search engine returned 470,000 links, just as it now returns thousands of WhatsApp numbers. Today, by the way, that search no longer offers results. We understand that Facebook (owned by WhatsApp) caused the links of groups to become de-linked.

Regarding the case of phone numbers, from Genbeta we have contacted Facebook to find out their perspective regarding this case, and this is what a company spokesperson has sent us:

“Our click-to-chat feature, which enables users to create a URL with their phone number so that anyone can easily send them messages, is widely used by small and micro businesses around the world to connect with their customers.”

The company has informed us that the behavior we have observed is as expected when creating a click-to-chat link. and it is made public. Furthermore, they state that “all WhatsApp users, including companies, can block unwanted messages with the touch of a button.”

In many cases, we were able to access personal profile photos, in front of a majority of company logos

This is true, but Keep in mind that phone numbers can change hands, and Google would continue to show. Also, while investigating, we also discovered some personal phones and not company. As listed right now on Google, they can easily be used for SPAM campaigns. Also, since being indexed is so straightforward, the practice could be used maliciously to mass-publish third-party phone numbers, as has once been done with celebrity phone lists.

Do you remember when Whatsapp groups were available on the internet using the Google search? Well, now phone numbers are: pic.twitter.com/lYC8ACV7oW – Alessandro Zangrandi (@alexzan__) June 7, 2020

With a method similar to that of this article, in the last hours, information such as that of the top tweet has been published, which denounces the same thing. Instead of the long link, using “site: wa.me” +34 “”, the search returns 826 contacts instead of the 1,640 that we have detected with the method with which they notified Genbeta.